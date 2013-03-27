Resveratrol Proven to Offer Anti Aging Benefits and Prevention of Heart Disease

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- For some time now, there has been a great deal of buzz around Resveratrol. We continuously hear how Resveratrol offers anti aging properties, anti-inflammatory properties, and it is a powerful antioxidant. But now the science is in to back those claims. A comprehensive review of Resveratrol can be found at www.hghhelp.info/resveratrol.php



The scientists from Harvard Medical School published the result of their research in Cell Biology journal . This research shows how Resveratrol directly influences the expression of genes that affect longevity, which results in provided metabolic benefits. For the first time the research is conclusive that the metabolic benefits Resveratrol disappear in mice that lack the SIRT longevity gene.



Resveratrol has direct influence on genetic expression



Resveratrol is often referred to as a 'dirty molecule.' It has a unique capability to alter the genetic expression of the SIRT family of longevity genes has resulted in Resveratrol gaining notoriety.



Researchers discovered the naturally occurring ingredient has other effects, including influencing dozens of other proteins, which are key to essential metabolic functions. There is also evidence pointing to the AMPK gene for Resveratrol cellular benefits.



Researchers used a mouse model where it was determined Resveratrol did not have an effect on a group of mice that did not have the SIRT gene. This confirms that Resveratrol alters the longevity expression directly. It was determined that Resveratrol is definitely dose related. The higher the Resveratrol concentration the greater the degree of genetic influence Resveratrol had.



Resveratrol lowers inflammation, which lead to a lower risk of heart disease



The American Journal of Cardiology published further evidence that documented how important Resveratrol is to human health. Scientists found evidence that cardiac patients who received a Resveratrol supplement for one year had 26% lower multiple markers of inflammation, which included C-reactive protein and CRP. It also showed reduced clotting factors that are linked to stroke. The study achieved the results using low Resveratrol doses - 8 mg for the first 6 months and then 16 mg for the last 6 months.



There seems to be a constant chatter of naysayers who try hard to discredit the importance of Resveratrol both in anti aging and in the overall well being of humans including heart disease. However, there is nothing left to dispute or discredit. Researchers have yet again proven when small amounts of Resveratrol are taken as a supplement it can significantly improve well being, aging, and it can reduce cardiovascular disease because it reduces inflammation, and it directly alters genetic expression responsible for extending our lifespan.



Resveratrol is found in high concentrations in the skins of red grapes, and in red wines. However, you would have to drink 100 glasses of red wine a day to get the benefits. There is a better alternative.



GenF20 Plus, an HGH supplement offers numerous anti aging benefits, and it also contains Resveratrol, which boosts its anti aging benefits. In addition, Resveratrol is an HGH releaser so you get a double benefit from one product.



When GenF20 Plus with Resveratrol is combined with a healthy lifestyle that includes healthy eating, regular exercise, drinking lots of water, and getting enough fresh air, remarkable results can be seen in slowing down the aging process. Go to http://hghhelp.info/genf20plus.php for more facts on Genf20 Plus.



