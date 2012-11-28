The Most Common Resveratrol Supplement Side Effects Are Caused by Emodin in Low Purity Resveratrol

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The presence of the substance emodin in low-purity resveratrol supplements is known to cause unpleasant minor gastro-intestinal side effects, but these resveratrol side effects are easily avoided. The substance emodin is present in low-purity trans-resveratrol but virtually nonexistent in high purity resveratrol supplements. Click here to watch a video which addresses these issues: http://youtu.be/tQPcPEtyRdM



Emodin side effects can include gas, bloating, cramps and diarrhea. But these unpleasant side effects can be avoided. The best way to easily avoid these side effects when taking resveratrol supplements is to use supplements made with high-purity trans resveratrol. The way to accomplish this is to carefully read product ingredients labels. A resveratrol supplement ingredients label should indicate the 'purity' of the trans resveratrol used to make the supplement. To make sure the product contains insignificant levels of emodin it is best to select a product with a trans-resveratrol purity level of 99 percent or higher. This will ensure that any emodin in the product will be insignificant.



Regarding other potential resveratrol side effects consumers can read more on HealthFoodPost.com and should be sure to always consult a licensed physician before beginning resveratrol supplementation.



All Perfect brand products including Perfect Green Coffee come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence.



HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features.



HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, weight loss, and healthy living. Some of their top products include Perfect Acai, a pure organic freeze-dried non-diluted acai berry product with no added ingredients, Perfect ResGrape Resveratrol, a pure resveratrol product containing pure trans-resveratrol and whole dried Muscadine grape, Perfect African Mango, a premium authentic supplement made exclusively from the patented extract called IGOB131.



Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ships to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia and more.