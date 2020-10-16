Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Retail And Wholesale Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global retail and wholesale market is expected to decline from $70582.9 billion in 2019 to $70100.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $81919.9 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Retail And Wholesale Market: Wal-Mart Stores.Inc.; McKesson Corporation; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Cardinal Health Inc.; Costco Wholesale Corporation.



Industry News and Updates:



Flipkart acquires Walmart India's wholesale business



23 Jul 2020: — BENGALURU : E-commerce major Flipkart Group has acquired 100% stake in Walmart India Pvt Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, and has launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace. Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August and will pilot services for the grocery and fashion segment. The new business vertical will be headed by Adarsh Menon, Flipkart veteran. Sameer Aggarwal, Walmart India CEO, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition, after which time he will move to another role within Walmart.



This reverse acquisition of the business-to-business segment of Walmart in India will help Flipkart to expand its footprint in the food and grocery segment and strengthen its supply chain. Walmart India operates 28 Best Price stores and has two fulfilment centres. Bengaluru-based Flipkart said this will enable the transformation of the kirana retail ecosystem in the country by leveraging locally developed technology and help growth for kiranas and MSMEs.



McKesson Realigns Organizational Structure to Better Serve Customers and Patients While Optimizing Growth



July 01, 2020 -- IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) today announces changes to its reportable business structure. The Company has revised its reportable segments commencing in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. These moves reflect the Company's continued focus on delivering new and innovative solutions to respond to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, customers and patients.



"McKesson has had a long history of leadership in the healthcare industry by advancing our business to meet the changing needs of our customers, providers, biopharma partners and the patients we collectively serve," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer, McKesson. "We are in the midst of a dynamic healthcare environment with ongoing shifts in technology, reimbursement, policy and patient centricity. This new structure positions McKesson to better meet our customers' needs by driving efficiencies, enhancing operations and delivering new solutions that are directly focused on solving their biggest challenges. This reportable structure, which will create a more streamlined organization, will also enable new opportunities and increased innovation that will strategically position our business for future growth."



Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson to Create German Wholesale Joint Venture



December 12, 2019: DEERFIELD, Ill. & IRVING, Texas--Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today signed an agreement to create a joint venture that will combine their respective pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany, Alliance Healthcare Deutschland and GEHE Pharma Handel. WBA will have a 70% controlling equity interest in the joint venture and McKesson will have a 30% ownership interest.



The new joint venture is expected to enhance the ability to compete and deliver high customer satisfaction through new services and operational excellence, ultimately advancing patient-centric solutions. In addition, the combined business will deliver efficient distribution solutions, and drive greater economies of scale, stimulating the competitiveness of the German pharmaceutical wholesale market. The transaction does not include any other WBA or McKesson businesses outside of the German wholesale activities.



Ornella Barra, Co-Chief Operating Officer, WBA, said: "Combining our wholesale operations is the right decision to secure the long-term success of both businesses. This is a strategic step that will offer benefits for all. We are creating a sustainable company to drive success for our customers and the German healthcare system."



Key Market Trends



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail and wholesale market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global retail and wholesale market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global retail and wholesale market.



In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick and mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.



The retail and wholesale market consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, sell to ultimate users and sometimes deliver. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities or to other wholesalers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Retail; Wholesale



2) By Ownership: Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain; Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers



