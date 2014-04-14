Retail Automation Driving the Retail Growth Worth $973.67 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The report, “Retail Automation Market by POS Products (Kiosk, SCO, Cash Register, Receipt Printer, Currency Counter, Weight Scale, Barcode Reader), Supply Chain Products (Belt Conveyor, Scissor Lift, Electronic Shelf Label) & Geography (2013 - 2018)”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% from 2013 to 2018 and reach $973.67 billion in 2018.



Retail automation products are of two types, namely point of sale and supply chain. The Point of sale (POS) includes products such as kiosk, Self Checkout system (SCO), cash register, receipt printer, currency counter, weight scale, barcode reader, pin pad, card reader, and contactless card reader. In the report, we have considered only the ‘product vending kiosk’.



Free PDF Download @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1247



The growth rate of the retail automated product unit shipments is growing rapidly. At present in 2013, it is 43.14 million units; and it is estimated to reach 96.19 million units in 2018 at a CAGR of 17.39% between 2013 - 3018. The major driving factors for the retail automation market are the developing retail sector and the customers’ need for sophisticated services.



Global retail automation market is expected to reach $970.62 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 13.09% from 2013 to 2018.



Various innovations are taking place to develop the retail automation market; such as touch screen kiosk, and use of tablets and smart phones at POS (Point Of Sale). Various big corporate entities like Google (U.S.), and Apple (U.S.), are interested in manufacturing automated products.



Browse 132 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 309 pages and in-depth TOC on Retail Automation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retail-automation-market-1247.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this reports.



The overall retail automation market is segmented into three major segments, namely point of sale, supply chain and geography. All the major segments are further segmented into sub segments. All the segments and sub segments are separately described in the report. Geography-wise segmentation is also done for the retail automation market. Geography is segmented on the basis of the four major regions, namely Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).



Enquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1247



Retail automation market depends on the economic condition of a country. GDP is the economic factor, which has a great impact on the growth of automation. This indicator affects the customer/consumer buying behavior. Automation is beneficial for inventory control of a retail store; irrespective of whether it’s a departmental store, hypermarket, or a shopping mall. It improves the inventory visibility and accuracy in inventory management. Use of automation helps to improve customer as well as retailers’ satisfaction by reducing the cost of operation.



Retail automation market includes many products such as cash register, card reader, barcode reader, and self-service machines. The continuous growth of self service products such as kiosk, and self-checkout system is driving the overall retail automation market. Products such as belt conveyors, scissor lift, and electronic shelf label are responsible for the betterment of retail supply chain process.



Americas is a developed region, it covers 71% of the overall global retail automation market. Americas market growth is majorly driven by the U.S. On the other hand, it is also driven by various factors such as developed retail sector; presence of major retailers such as Wal-Mart (U.S.), Kroger (U.S.), Costco (U.S.), Target (U.S.), and Walgreens (U.S.); and customers need for sophisticated services in retail. Europe is increasing its foothold in retail automation due to development in some of the specific countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France. At present APAC market is small, but is expected to grow in the next 5-6 years. Countries such as Japan, China, and India will drive automation in APAC retail market.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn@ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets