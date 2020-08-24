Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Retail Automation Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Retail Automation Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) , NCR Corporation (United States) , First Data Corporation (United States) , Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (United States) , Fujitsu Limited (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany) , Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States) , Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)



Definition:

Retail Automation used to offers integrated tools that manage the retail activities such as product handling, task management, store audits, workforce management, time & attendance and others. Retail Automation market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on cell phones, advanced booths, and workforce & errand administration answers to sustain in the market. There has been significant rise in number of artificial intelligence deployment in retail centers with figure stood up to 28% in United States alone in 2018, the future for Retail Automation looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the IT, E-commerce, sector. Further, increasing demand for the consumer intelligence expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Quality and Fast Services.

- Rapid Demand for Retail Automation Products.



Market Trend

- Value Oriented Consumers

- Substitutes Available For Retail Automation



Market Challenges

- Limitation due to Risk at Unattended Terminals are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

- Lack of Knowledge Regarding Terminal Operability.



Market Restraints:

- High Cost Associated With Retail Automation Hampers the Market.

- Fluctuation of Internet and Electricity



Market Opportunities:

- Proliferation of Augmented Reality and Virtuality Reality in Retail Leads to Grow the Market.

- Upsurge Demand of Retail Automation in Business Optimization.



Market Overview of Global Retail Automation

Study by Type (PoS, Barcode & RFID, Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS), Automated Conveyor), Application (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies), Implementation (In-Store, Warehouse)



If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Retail Automation Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Retail Automation market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Retail Automation market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Retail Automation market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



