Retail Automation Market May Set New Growth Story

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) , NCR Corporation (United States) , First Data Corporation (United States) , Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (United States) , Fujitsu Limited (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany) , Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States) , Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Retail Automation

Retail Automation used to offers integrated tools that manage the retail activities such as product handling, task management, store audits, workforce management, time & attendance and others. Retail Automation market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on cell phones, advanced booths, and workforce & errand administration answers to sustain in the market. There has been significant rise in number of artificial intelligence deployment in retail centers with figure stood up to 28% in United States alone in 2018, the future for Retail Automation looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the IT, E-commerce, sector. Further, increasing demand for the consumer intelligence expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (PoS, Barcode & RFID, Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS), Automated Conveyor), Application (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies), Implementation (In-Store, Warehouse)



Opportunities:

Proliferation of Augmented Reality and Virtuality Reality in Retail Leads to Grow the Market.

Upsurge Demand of Retail Automation in Business Optimization.



Market Trends:

Value Oriented Consumers

Substitutes Available For Retail Automation



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Quality and Fast Services.

Rapid Demand for Retail Automation Products.



In October 2019, Bluecore buys retail tech startup Betaout. This acquisition is beneficial in providing marketing automation solutions that serves E-commerce. It also offers platform that allows customers to build user intelligence databases and provides tools to engage with users through email, live chat, SMS, and others.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



