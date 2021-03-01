DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Retail Automation Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global retail automation market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the strong demand for retail automation products among the urban population and the rising introduction of automated technologies in the retail industry. Retail automation offers flexibility and ease of consumers' solutions to the retailers by utilizing innovative technologies. The automation process enables easy managing of business platforms, quicker sales processes, and enhances efficiency in product supplies. These factors facilitate the retailers to minimize their overall operational cost, thus promoting them to opt for retail automation to save their money and time simultaneously. For example, automated guided vehicles are utilized to perform heavy-lifting tasking in the production plants and warehouses as these systems can rapidly work with no breaks and perform repetitive tasks with improved efficiency and accuracy. The increasing use of autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) in the retail sector will encourage the adoption of automation in the retail sector during the forecast period.



The rising hectic lifestyle and the rapid economic growth, particularly in emerging countries like China and India, are motivating the consumers to significantly shift their choice towards conveniently packed food products. This shift in the consumers' preference will bolster the retailers to automate their selling process. Several multinational organizations are investing in research and development activities to improve the virtual marketing strategies, followed by the emergence of real-time analytics in the automation process will open new doors for the growth of the retail automation market share in terms of revenue. The increasing number of airports, malls, retail pharmacies, fuel station/ petrol pumps, and supermarket & hypermarkets will further pay the way for the growth of retail automation to boost revenue and improve the customer experience. On the other edge, the factor restraining the growth of the market include the growing dependency of automated systems on electricity and the internet.



Retail Automation Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Datalogic S.P.A.

- First Data Corporation

- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

- Honeywell Scanning & Mobility

- Fujitsu Limited

- NCR Corp.

- Posiflex Technology Inc.

- Pricer

- Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

- KUKA AG



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, the camera is projected to increase at a faster CAGR in the coming years due to the growing security issues, including inventory losses and theft in malls, retail shops, fuel stations, and supermarkets will encourage the use of the camera as a retail solution to reduce retail losses, examine the employee tasks, surge store profits, and decrease the chances of thefts.



Retail Automation Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- POS Terminal

o Self-Checkout System

o Interactive Kiosk



- Camera

- RFID and Barcode

- Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

- Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

- Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

- Automated Conveyor

- Warehouse Robotics



Segmentation by Component:



- Hardware



o Barcode Scanner

o Vending Machines

o e-POS Systems

o Self-Scan Checkout systems

o Others



- Software



o Supply Chain and Inventory Management Software

o Workforce Management Software

o Retails Apps and Online Store Applications



Segmentation by Implementation:



- On-Store Premise

- On-Warehouse



Segmentation by Vertical:



- Hypermarkets

- Supermarkets



- Single-Item Stores



o Apparels

o Consumer Electronics

o Gadgets

o Quick-Service Restaurants

o Automotive



- Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations

- Health and Retail Pharmacy



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



