The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include, Datalogic S.p.A , NCR Corporation , First Data Corporation , Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. , Fujitsu Limited, KUKA AG , Honeywell Scanning and Mobility, Zebra Technologies Corporation , Wincor Nixdorf AG ,



Retail Automation Market Overview

Retail Automation used to offers integrated tools that manage the retail activities such as product handling, task management, store audits, workforce management, time & attendance and others. Retail Automation market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on cell phones, advanced booths, and workforce & errand administration answers to sustain in the market. There has been significant rise in number of artificial intelligence deployment in retail centers with figure stood up to 28% in United States alone in 2018, the future for Retail Automation looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the IT, E-commerce, sector. Further, increasing demand for the consumer intelligence expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.



Retail Automation Market Segmentation: by Type (PoS, Barcode & RFID, Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS), Automated Conveyor), Application (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies), Implementation (In-Store, Warehouse)



Market Trend:

- Value Oriented Consumers

- Substitutes Available For Retail Automation



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Quality and Fast Services.

- Rapid Demand for Retail Automation Products.



Challenges:

- Limitation due to Risk at Unattended Terminals are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

- Lack of Knowledge Regarding Terminal Operability.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Retail Automation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Retail Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Retail Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Retail Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Retail Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Retail Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Retail Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Retail Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Retail Automation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



