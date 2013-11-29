Retail Automation Market Worth $973.67 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 13.09%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The report, “Retail Automation Market by POS Products (Kiosk, SCO, Cash Register, Receipt Printer, Currency Counter, Weight Scale, Barcode Reader), Supply Chain Products (Belt Conveyor, Scissor Lift, Electronic Shelf Label) & Geography (2013 - 2018)”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% from 2013 to 2018 and reach $973.67 billion in 2018.



Browse 132 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 309 pages and in-depth TOC on Retail Automation Market by POS Products (Kiosk, SCO, Cash Register, Receipt Printer, Currency Counter, Weight Scale, Barcode Reader), Supply Chain Products (Belt Conveyor, Scissor Lift, Electronic Shelf Label) & Geography (2013 - 2018) .

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retail-automation-market-1247.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Request for Customization:http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=1247

Inquiry before buying:http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1247



Retail automation is an emerging market, which includes two different types of markets;namely retail point of sale automation and retail supply chain automation. Retail automation market is completely dependent on the retail industry growth. In future, retail automation is expected to control the growth of retail market because of its high quality service offerings.



The overall retail automation market is segmented into three major segments; namely retail point of sale automation, retail supply chain automation,and geography. All the major segments are further segmented into sub segments. All the segments and sub segments are separately classified in the report. The global retail automation market is expected to reach up to $973.67 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 13.09% from 2013 to 2018.



The two major driving factors for the retail automation market are: - the growth of the retail market and the customers’ need for sophisticated services. In the report, different products are discussed; such as kiosk, self-checkout system, cash register, barcode reader, receipt/bill printer, currency counter, weight scale, card reader, PIN pad, contactless card reader, belt conveyor, scissor lift, and electric shelf label.



Retail Automation is a growing market. Various innovations are taking place to develop the retail automation market; such as touch screen kiosk, to use of tablets and smart phones at the POS (point of sale). Various big corporate entities like Google (U.S.), and Apple (U.S.), are interested in manufacturing automated products.



Geographical split for the retail automation market is included in the report. It presents the market share of different geographies of the retail automation market. This report divides the overall market on the basis of the four major geographical segments, namely Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW. Americas is the market leader in the overall retail automation market,followed by Europe and APAC. At present, ROW is very small; but it is expected to show a good growth in the coming years.



Browse related reports:

Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 – 2018): By Product (Lighting, Security & Access, HVAC, Entertainment, Outdoor, Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, And ROW)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/building-automation-control-systems-market-408.html



Home Automation & Controls Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Outdoor Control, Communication Protocols, Standards & Data Distribution) & Geography (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-automation-control-systems-market-469.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets