Retail Automation Market Worth US$ 27.48 Billion by 2027 : Key Players - Zebra Technologies Corp., Pricer, Posiflex Technology Inc, NCR Corp., Datalogic S.P.A, First Data

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Global Retail Automation Market was valued at USD 12.58 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 27.48 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.75%.



The Retail automation Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Retail Automation market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Retail Automation market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Retail automation is usage of technology in retail business in order to retail location and helps in exchanging the service or product with the public. Retail automation mainly comprises service providers, online providers, and grocery stores. Service kiosks, self-checkout, vending machines, and many more are the examples of retail automation which helps in increase in efficiency and reducing labor.



Market Drivers and Restraints

Economic growth of country is dependent on purchasing or buying power of the consumers which need to rise in engagement of consumers in purchasing goods has compelled the retail automation industry to automate its operational processes significantly. Furthermore, automation can reshape retail industry and offer broader value chain opportunities for market key players are driving factors which are expected to boost the global retail automation market growth. Moreover, research and development activities to enhance the virtual marketing scope will have the positive impact on market growth.



However, lack of knowledge about terminal operability is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global retail automation market. Also, high level of dependency on the internet and electricity will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Zebra Technologies Corp., Pricer, Posiflex Technology Inc, NCR Corp., Datalogic S.P.A, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, and Wincor Nixdorf AG.



Market Taxonomy

By Product

- Point-Of-Sale

- Camera

- Barcode and RFID

- Others

By Implementation

- On-Warehouse

- On-Store Premise

By End User

- Supermarket

- Hypermarket

- Single-Item Stores

- Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations

- Health & Retail Pharmacy

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Retail Automation Market Outlook

5 Global Retail Automation Market, By Product

6 Global Retail Automation Market, By Implementation

7 Global Retail Automation Market, By End User

8 Global Retail Automation Market, By Region

9 North America Retail Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10 Europe Retail Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Asia Pacific Retail Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Latin America Retail Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Middle East Retail Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles



