New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Retail Bank Loyalty Programs: Customer Targeting Strategies"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of customer targeting strategies for retail banking loyalty programs
Reasons to Get This Report
- Learn about the latest customer targeting strategies being implemented
- Gauge best practice in customer targeting
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2020 Foresight Report: Retail Bank Loyalty Programs
- Retail Bank Loyalty Programs: Product and Marketing Strategies
- 2020 Foresight: Relationship Pricing
- 2020 Foresight Report: Merchant-Funded Rewards - Challenges and Opportunities for Retail Banks
- Best Practice in Retail Bank Loyalty Programs
- Retail Bank Loyalty Programs: Key Challenges and Opportunities
- Merchant-Funded Reward Program- Marketing and Customer Targeting
- 2020 Foresight Report: Maximizing Retail Banking Cost Efficiencies
- Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker
- Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker - October 2012