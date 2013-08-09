Retail Brokerage Phoenix Company De Rito Partners Helps to Revitalize Struggling Shopping Areas

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- During the recent recession, a lot of shopping centers around the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area were heavily impacted. Many businesses were forced to close their doors, which left plenty of shopping areas with lots of vacancies and—in some cases—looking like ghost towns. De Rito Partners, a retail brokerage Phoenix company, has been getting a lot of attention lately for their ability to help revitalize some of these mostly-empty shopping centers.



De Rito Partners was recently featured in an article that appeared in The Arizona Republic. As the reporter Luci Scott noted, Target left its space in Ocotillo Plaza in Chandler during the summer of 2011, which left the large shopping area without a key anchor store. The retail property lease company De Rito Partners purchased the center—a move that definitely pleased Christine Mackay, Chandler director of economic development.



“De Rito is a great hometown company,” Mackay was quoted as saying in The Arizona Republic article.



“We could not be more thrilled to work with Marty (De Rito) and his team.”



Marty De Rito, founder of De Rito Partners, Inc., recently wrote a blog that details the purchase of Ocotillo Plaza. In the new article, he said it makes him and everyone else at De Rito Partners feel good to know that their company is helping to breathe new life into shopping areas that have been negatively impacted by the economy. For shopping centers that need help growing their retail space Phoenix based De Rito Partners is ready and able to help.



“Thriving shopping areas feed into many positive factors, from products being readily available to the consumer to influencing the price at which we can sell our homes,” De Rito wrote, adding that his company’s team is always looking for new usages for vacated big box spaces and often reconfigures the space for several new concepts.



“It has really taken thinking ‘outside the box’ to remain Arizona’s largest retail brokerage firm. I like to say ‘at the end of the day, the devil is in the details’ and I know our team is the best at doing just that.”



About De Rito Partners, Inc.

Established in 1992, De Rito Partners, Inc. has grown to become the largest brokerage firm in Arizona specializing in retail. The company has over 30 seasoned brokers dedicated to landlord representation/project leasing, tenant representation, investment sales and acquisitions. Exclusively representing more than 200 shopping center owners and over 60 national and local retailers, De Rito Partners, Inc.’s brokerage professionals provide innovative real estate solutions to fill vacancies and place tenants in ideal locations. For more information, please visit http://derito.com/