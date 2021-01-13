Retail Chocolate Market May Set New Growth Story: Mondelez, Hershey, Nestle, Barry Callebaut

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Retail Chocolate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Chocolate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Chocolate. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mondelez (United States), Hershey (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli (Switzerland), Cargill (United States), Blommer Chocolate Company (United States) and Kerry Group (Ireland)

Definition:

Retail Chocolate is the process or procedure, by which chocolates are sold to the consumers. These are the specialty stores in which chocolates are distributed among the consumers through multiple channels in order to earn more profit. These retail shops help in meeting every demand of the consumers through different vendors. Increasing numerous of the public that purchase chocolate from retail stores is flourishing the market.



The Global Retail Chocolate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate), Application (Commercial, Household, Others), Chocolate Type (Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate, Seasonal Chocolate)

Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Chocolate as a Part of Treat across the Globe

- Huge Demand for Chocolate on Seasonal and Festival Occasions



Market Trend

- Rising trend of Chocolates as a Part of Desserts

- Increasing Demand for Organic, Vegan, Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Premium Chocolates



Restraints

- The High Cost of Raw Material

- Availability of Different Stores



Opportunities

- Increasing Disposable Income In Emerging Economies Such as India, China, Brazil and other

- Rising Usages of Chocolates in Different Applications such as Facial Cream, Pharmaceuticals, and Beverage



Challenges

- Issue Related Towards the Price Through Retailers



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Retail Chocolate Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Retail Chocolate Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



