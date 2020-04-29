Retail Clinics Market 2030 – Robust Growth Driven by Technologies, Industry Analysis and Strong Uptake of Treatments with KeyPlayers Aurora Health Care, RediClinic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Retail clinics are walk-up medical providers which are an additional channel to primary care. These clinics are staffed with nurse practitioners or physician assistants. Patients visit retail clinics for vaccines, minor illnesses and injuries. These clinics are a convenient alternative to physician offices and hospital emergency departments as they offer benefits such as easier access to medical care. Retail clinics are located in grocery stores, malls, drug stores and retail chain stores. Retail clinics help in treating minor illnesses like colds, pinkeye, urinary tract infections, completing physicals (including lab work and screenings), vaccinations and even help in smoking cessation.



Retail clinics are also used as an alternative for another source of care centers such as hospital emergency departments (EDs) for nonemergency care. These clinics are used by people for simple acute conditions or preventive care. Retail clinics have nurse practitioners and physician assistants that help people in improvising their conditions. Continuously rising lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and lower cost of services at retail clinics compared to the traditional care centers are some of the key factors propelling its demand globally.



Major Key Players:

Aurora Health Care, RediClinic, The Kroger Co., CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Bellin Health, NEXtCARE, HEALTHCARE WORKS INC., Urgent Care MSO, LLC, among others.



Retail Clinics Market Segmentation:



By Application:

Vaccination, Point-Of-Care and Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay



By Operator:

Pharmacies/Big Box Retailers, Hospital Operated and Private Owners



By Location:

Retail Store, Drugstore Chain and Standalone Drugstore



Retail clinics are considered as a secondary choice by many patients, which in turn limits the volume of the patient population visiting retail clinics. Poor outreach of retail clinics in several developing as well as underdeveloped regions is another factor that is hampering its growth.



