Retail clinics are walk-up medical providers which are an additional channel to primary care. These clinics are staffed with nurse practitioners or physician assistants. Patients visit retail clinics for vaccines, minor illnesses and injuries. These clinics are a convenient alternative to physician offices and hospital emergency departments as they offer benefits such as easier access to medical care. Retail clinics are located in grocery stores, malls, drug stores and retail chain stores. Retail clinics help in treating minor illnesses like colds, pinkeye, urinary tract infections, completing physicals (including lab work and screenings), vaccinations and even help in smoking cessation.



The retail clinics market is driven by ease of access as these clinics are located in grocery stores, shopping malls and drug stores. Moreover, visits to retail clinics are less expensive as compared to physician offices or emergency departments. Shorter waiting time, flexible visiting hours and no mandate of prior appointments are some of the pivotal factors fueling the growth of the retail clinics market. Retail clinics are considered as secondary choice by many patients. This trend is expected to curb the growth of the market to certain extent.



Retail Clinics Market Prominent Players:

The Prominent Players in the retail clinics market are Aurora Health Care, RediClinic, The Kroger Co., CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Bellin Health, NEXtCARE, HEALTHCARE WORKS, INC. Urgent Care MSO, LLC, among others.



Retail Clinics Market by Operator:

On the basis of operator, the market is segmented into pharmacies/big box retailers, hospital operated and private owners. In terms of market share, the segment of pharmacies/big box retailers is estimated to account for the largest market share, owing to the presence of prominent players such as Walmart stores that are one-stop shop and have deep-rooted presence in many locations. Similarly, in terms of location, the retail clinics market is segmented into retail stores, drugstore chains and standalone drugstores. The drugstore segment holds the largest market share owing to factors such presence of prominent players such as CVS Pharmacy that have stores at multiple locations and hence are easily accessible to people.



Retail Clinics Market by Application:

On the basis of application, the retail clinics market is segmented into vaccination, point-of-care, clinical chemistry & immunoassay, and other applications. The point-of-care segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the retail clinics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diseases.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the Report has Analyzed the Following Regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



To help the industry players with better picture of the market, subject matter experts have highlighted region-wise existing trends and consumer buying pattern. They have provided details on yesteryears and have delivered forecast that will boost the business growth. Deep analysis on these factors will support the business owners, suppliers, marketing executives, and stakeholders to increase their clientele and give them an opportunity to deliver optimal products.



