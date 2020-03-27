New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Retail Clinics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global retail clinics market was estimated to be over US$ 2500 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Key Players:

Aurora Health Care, RediClinic, The Kroger Co., CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Bellin Health, NEXtCARE, HEALTHCARE WORKS INC., Urgent Care MSO LLC, among others.



Retail Clinics Market Segmentation:



By Operator:

-Pharmacies/Big Box Retailers

-Hospital Operated

-Private Owners



By Application:

-Vaccination

-Point-Of-Care

-Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay



By End User:

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

-Clinics & Physician Office



By Location:

-Retail Store

-Drugstore Chain

-Standalone Drugstore



Retail facilities are situated in markets, shopping centers, tranquilize stores and retail chain stores. Retail centers help in treating minor diseases like colds, pinkeye, urinary tract contaminations, finishing physicals (counting lab work and screenings), immunizations and even assistance in smoking end.



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Retail Clinics Market Size

2.2 Retail Clinics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Retail Clinics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Retail Clinics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Retail Clinics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Retail Clinics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Retail Clinics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Retail Clinics Revenue by Product

4.3 Retail Clinics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Retail Clinics Breakdown Data by End User



