Retail Cloud Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $114.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- The global Retail Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 47.0 billion in 2023 to USD 114.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The growing need for enhancing online shopping experience, increase in adoption of SaaS solutions, and surge in demand for hybrid cloud solutions with the adoption of remote working has driven the market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Retail Cloud Market"



278 - Tables

58 - Figures

276 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27978752



By Component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The retail cloud service segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services. Retail cloud services refer to the services that cloud infrastructure providers offer to retailers to help them manage their cloud-based solutions. These services may include cloud storage, database management, application hosting, security services, and more. Retailers can use these services to ensure that their cloud-based solutions are secure, scalable, and always available to their customers. Retail cloud services typically include a range of offerings, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and other cloud-based services that are specifically tailored to meet the needs of the retail industry.



By Organization Size, large enterprises hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises. The retail industry is highly competitive, and large enterprises need to stay ahead of the curve to survive. The adoption of retail cloud solutions allows large enterprises to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience. Large enterprises have the resources and infrastructure to implement and manage retail cloud solutions, making it easier for them to leverage the benefits of the technology. They have a large customer base and a vast amount of data that needs to be managed efficiently, which can be achieved through retail cloud solutions.



By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global retail cloud market. The growth is mainly driven by the utilization of public cloud services. Public cloud services are widely used by retailers in the Asia Pacific region to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation. Cloud-based marketing solutions are becoming popular among retailers in the Asia Pacific region who want to personalize their marketing efforts and reach customers across multiple channels. Cloud-based marketing providers such as Adobe and Hubspot offer tools for email marketing, social media marketing, and customer segmentation. In addition, many cloud service providers are expanding their reach by launching new data centers in the region. For instance, In 2022, Alibaba Cloud opened its data centers in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=27978752



Market Players



Some of the key players operating in the Retail Cloud Market are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba Cloud (China), IBM (US), and Cisco (US).



Browse Other Reports:



Chatbot Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wi-Fi Market - Global Forecast to 2027



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/retail-cloud-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/retail-cloud.asp