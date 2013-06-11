Retail Consultant RPE Receives JDA Alliance Partner Leadership Award for Third Straight Year

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- RPE, a leading retail management consulting firm, was recently honored during the JDA Alliance Partner 2013 Leadership Awards Ceremony at JDA FOCUS 2013 in Orlando. Executive Vice President of sales and marketing of JDA Software Group Inc., Tom Dziersk presented the award to RPE for the Retail Top Specialty Consultant category. JDA Software Group, Inc., offers the broadest portfolio of supply chain, retail merchandising, store operations and all-channel commerce solutions worldwide.



“We form consulting and implementation alliances with firms that can enhance the value of JDA products and provide exceptional value to our joint end user clients,” said Dziersk. “RPE was one of JDA’s first alliance partners, and they continue to deliver results with a team of knowledgeable professionals utilizing skills and real world experience sharing our vision, resources and best practices.”



RPE is a value added reseller for JDA Software. As a reseller, RPE is authorized to promote, price, sell and implement several JDA solutions globally including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America.



“RPE has been recognized as a leading JDA Alliance Partner since the awards were launched three years ago, but we’ve been providing JDA services, support and consulting since 1999,” said Cliff Epstein, president, RPE. “Retailers benefit from the guidance and experience of our consultants that have core competencies including deep retail knowledge, business process, package selection, integration, project management, hosting, ongoing support and training.”



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.