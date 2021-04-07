Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Retail Core Banking Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Core Banking Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Core Banking Systems Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Retail Core Banking Systems Market are:

Temenos AG (Switzerland), Oracle Corporation (United States), EdgeVerve (India), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), TATA Consultancy Services Limited (India), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (United States), Sopra Steria Group SA (France), Finastra (United Kingdom), Avaloq (Switzerland), FIS Global, Intellect Design Arena, Jack Henry & Associates, SAP, Exictos



Retail Core Banking Systems Overview:

Retail core banking systems is a software solution which is used in the retail industry for conducting banking transactions easily by a banking institution and other businesses. The systems deposits and lends money related to the transaction of retail, manages the central accounting, customer information, and other functions. It consists of a centralized database that supports financial management in the retail sector.



On 19th February 2020, Financial technology supplier Finastra has launched its core banking platform Fusion Phoenix on a public cloud, implementing the systems with Florida bank Commerce National Bank & Trust and Washington bank Commencement Bank of Tacoma. The two banks are the first ones in the US to access the solution in what Finastra calls a milestone in core delivery.



Market Drivers

Growing Number of Core Banking Services Across the World

Demand for the Automation in the Retail Banking Services



Market Trend

Emerging Intelligent Technology in Retail Core Banking Systems

Technological Advancement in Retail Core Banking Systems



Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on Retail Core Banking Systems



The Global Retail Core Banking Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Small-medium Enterprises, Large Size Enterprises), Platform (Web-Based, Installed, IOS, Android), Deployment (On-Premises, Managed, Hybrid), Features (Customer Personalization, Customer Relationship Management, Compliances Management, Transaction, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



