Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Retail e-Commerce Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavios analysts forecast the US Retail E-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 12.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. Online shopping offers convenience, better pricing and selection and this is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. The US Retail E-commerce market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of secured payment gateways in online shopping portals. However, difficulties in engaging the customer using online mediums could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

US Retail E-commerce Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US Retail E-commerce market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Staples Inc., and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Barnes & Noble Inc., Best Buy Company Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dell Inc., eBay Inc., GameStop Corp., Groupon Inc., J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., L.L.Bean Inc., Liberty Interactive Corp., Macy's Inc., Netflix Inc., Newegg Inc., Office Depot Inc., Rakuten.com Shopping, Sears Holding Corp., and Target Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Staples Inc., and Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Best Buy Company Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dell Inc., eBay Inc., GameStop Corp., Groupon Inc., J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., L.L.Bean Inc., Liberty Interactive Corp., Macy's Inc., Netflix Inc., Newegg Inc., Office Depot Inc., Rakuten.com Shopping, Sears Holding Corp., and Target Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142384/retail-e-commerce-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html