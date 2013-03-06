Retail Environment Safer with Dandy Lifts

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Dandy Lifts are available in capacities from 330 lbs. to almost 1,800 lbs. and in single scissor, double scissor, and low-profile designs. Dandy Lifts are the original lifter/transporters. For nearly thirty years, these units have been the standard of quality, performance, and overall value in portable, hydraulic lifter/transporter carts. Thousands of units are in use in all types of industries to make work faster, safer, and easier. Nowhere are the benefits more needed than in the retail environment. Retailers choose from foot pump or battery powered electric lift. Dandy Lifts are packed with features not available on most competitive units.



View Dandy Lifts in action at: http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com/video-dandy-lift.



Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored. Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions

http://www.RetailHandlingSolutions.com

Alison K. Shea

Market Development Manager

ashea@retailhs.com

(207) 317-4222