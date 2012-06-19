Retail Executive, Mo Allibhai , Shuns Employment to Start Retail Revolution

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- In the midst of a rocky economy, and a growing income gap, one retail veteran decided to make a new career leveraging his knowledge to help people’s buying power go a lot further.



Mo Allibhai spent a good portion of the last decade buying, and developing lifestyle home products for large global retailers in store and online. Over his tenure, Allibhai quickly realized that the web offered people a better way to shop and save, the issue was how to sort through all the deals offered each day and define the best products and offers available.



In Allibhai’s opinion, “many of today’s deal sites tend to list any deal out there without true regard for relevance, quality or real value, the net result is an endless swath of offers without any intelligent filtering.”



To address this, Allibhai created a blog to help people shop smarter and gain awareness of must-have deals that they would probably never otherwise see.



With Dealzii, Allibhai and his small team manually skim through reputable online retailers for home and garden product deals each day using not only price, but also product reviews, customer ratings, and brand quality scores to create an exclusive list of daily must have deals.



“Our sole focus is to help people get the quality products and brands they want for way less, by scouting and researching deals by hand, and applying our knowledge base, allowing us to hone in on the best of the best in price, quality and innovation” states Allibhai.



The way Allibhai sees it, “People have no choice but to be more price and dollar conscience today. However, it doesn’t mean they want cheaply made or inferior products for their home and patio. That’s our value; we save them a lot of money and time, and that’s why our readership continues to grow each day”.



A post on Dealzii also provides readers with summary notes of any research generated by Allibhai and his team to validate and justify their picks. “We even call out credible negative findings, because transparency with our readers is key to our success as a credible source,” believes Allibhai.



Dealzii.com launched in May of this year and is quickly gaining a following from people looking to save money on products for the home, patio and kitchen, reflecting the product categories Allibhai dealt with most while in retail himself.



“The only way we can provide value is by writing about products we know or understand. Luckily for our readers, the categories we cover represent a big part of what individuals and families need; from patio sets to hammer drills and coffee makers, if you own a home, you need to read our blog”, concludes Allibhai.



To check out the site, please visit: http://www.dealzii.com



About Mo Allibhai

Mo Allibhai is an ex home and garden products buyer, and has extensive experience in product development and global sourcing. He is now a professional deal blogger, and father of two young boys.