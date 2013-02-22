"Retail Forecasts H1 2013: Clothing & Footwear" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Retail Forecasts H1 2013: Clothing & Footwear"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q2 2015 to give market size and trends. The sub-sectors forecasted within clothing & footwear include womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories and footwear.
Scope of this Report
- Sector summary forecast highlights the key economic factors impacting the wider retail market
- This unique tool takes account of the latest retail events. It tracks short term changes in retail and quantifies their impact on category sales
- Expenditure, inflation and volume growth forecast to Q2 2015 for the clothing & footwear market and its sub-sectors
- Comprehensive analysis of the key issues set to impact the clothing & footwear market and individual sectors over the next two years
- The reliable and accurate data exposes opportunities for growth and is a key operational planning tool to aid tactical and strategic decision-making
Report Highlights
The clothing & footwear market will remain challenging in 2013, with overall growth lower than that in 2012 – though it will be more organic since inflation will be lower. With no events such as the Olympics to boost consumer confidence, most retailers will continue with heavy discounting in a bid to encourage spending.
The market will remain inflationary in H1 2013 as commodity prices stay high, with increased wage costs offsetting the benefits of lower cotton prices. Inflation levels will be more muted than last year however, as discounting will remain on the high street.
Volumes in Q1 will be boosted by an early Easter this year, and the momentum is expected to continue in Q2, as consumer confidence very gradually improves. While H1 2013 volume growth is much improved on last year, overall volume recovery remains gradual, and low single digit growth will not return until 2014.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What impact will the economy have on retail and how should I build this into my sales forecasts?
- How will inflation effect growth in clothing sales volumes? Will inflationary pressures continue into 2014 and 2015?
- Which clothing sub-sectors will perform the best through 2012–14? Which sectors should my business focus on?
