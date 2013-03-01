New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q2 2015 to give market size and trends. This a sector report covering the UK DIY and gardening market.
Scope of this Report
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding the course inflation and volumes will take over the next 10 quarters in the DIY and gardening market
- Create long term business plans based on our sector summary, which forecasts how the key economic metrics will over evovle over the next 10 quarters
- Develop decision making based on economic, consumer and sector specefic forecasts
Report Highlights
Following the heavy rainfall which severely impacted upon the sector last year, gardening is set to record a very strong recovery in 2013. This sub-sector will be going up against a very soft comparative, will benefit from shoppers seeing gardening as a cheap hobby and shoppers spending more of their home improvement budget going outside.
DIY will also acheive marginal growth in 2013, which will be driven by decorative materials. This will be due to more homeowners conducting small decorating projects to freshen up thier homes with a view to putting their property on the market. This will also support growth in the tools and equipment market.
Growth will remain in the overall market in 2014 though it will slow as gardening struggles against such a strong comparative. DIY will drive growth in 2014, with non-decorative materials leading the way as more shoppers refurbsih thier kitchens and bathrooms, with a view to increaing the value of thier property or after moving house.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How will the DIY and gardening market respond to the inclement weather from second quarter of 2012 in 2013?
- When will the overall market return to growth and what will be the factors which drive this uplift?
- What factors will impact upon inflation throughout the forecast period?
