Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2014 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK furniture and floorcoverings market.
Scope
- Develop decision making based on economic, consumer and sector specific forecasts
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding how inflation and volumes will change over the next two years in the furniture and floorcoverings market
- Create long term business plans based on our sector summary, which forecasts how the key economic metrics will evolve over the next two years
Highlights
With the economy falling back into recession and consumer confidence being so fragile, the furniture and floorcoverings market has remained highly challenging. This has been especially evident among the big ticket products such as kitchens as shoppers are deferring purchases until conditions improve.
We forecast that the shift towards non-specialists for furniture and floorcoverings will continue in 2012. Inflation is set to return as specialist margins come under too much pressure to keep discounting. The non-specialists, with their economies of scale and wider ranges, will be able to and this will appeal to a more frugal customer.
Conditions will remain tough in 2013, with only the beds / bedroom and upholstery sectors growing again with expansion fueling this uplift. The overall market is set to return to growth in 2014, as the housing market returns to growth, shoppers are in a more stable financial situation, causing the groundswell of pent-up demand to be satisfied.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does the furniture and floorcovering market compare to overall retail?
- What should retailers do during this period of weak demand?
- When, and what factors, will help the market return to growth?
