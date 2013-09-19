"Retail Forecasts H2 2013: UK DIY & Gardening" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2015 to give market size and trends. This a sector report covering the UK DIY and gardening market.
Scope of this Report
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding the course inflation and volumes will take over the next 10 quarters in the DIY and gardening market.
- Create long-term business plans based on our sector summary, which forecasts how the key economic metrics will over evolve over the next 10 quarters.
- Develop decision making based on economic, consumer and sector specific forecasts.
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Report Highlights
2013 will see the first Q3 total growth since 2007, due to a string of weak comparatives and better weather in July, which will have reinvigorated consumers' interest in gardening. The DIY sector will have also contributed, with it recording its first quarterly growth in five years, hinting at the first signs of a recovery.
Though the housing market finally returned to growth in 2012 due to the stamp duty holiday boosting Q1 volumes, this has yet to translate into an increase in DIY sales, with the sub-sector expected to record its sixth consecutive annual decline in 2013, of -0.6%.
Growth in the gardening sub-sector has been largely driven by volumes, peaking in Q2 at 13.2% and growing by 2.6% for the whole year. This highlights the pent up demand for seasonal goods among British consumers due to their being little opportunity to spend time in their garden over the past 12 months.
Reasons to Get this Report
- When will the overall market return to growth and what will be the factors which drive this uplift?
- What factors will impact upon inflation throughout the forecast period?
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