Retail Futures H1 2013: UK Homewares - New Market Report

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q2 2015 to give market size and trends. This a sector report covering the UK homewares market.
Scope of this Report
- Brief review of economic trends and how they impact retail, explaining how we believe key economic metrics will evolve over the next two years
- Forecasts of how overall retail and retail sectors will fare over the next ten quarters, examining volume, inflation and overall growth rates
- Category level forecasts are provided to fully inform growth strategies
Report Highlights
Marginal growth returned to the market in 2012, and will accelerate through each quarter in 2013. While the housing market will not rebound until 2014, the anticipation from consumers that the housing slump is coming to an end will generate increased demand in homewares, as shoppers begin to think about improving their homes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The housing market should start to pick up in the latter part of 2014, with a significant rise in housing transactions. There will be a level of pent up demand once the housing market does recover, however this will be far less evident than in harder hit sectors such as furniture & floorcoverings.
Value will become ever more important. With expansion of value players such as Dunelm Mill and The Range, and a continued non-food focus from the grocers, price competition will continue to increase, especially in textiles.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which retail sectors will perform the best through 2013–15? Which sectors should my business focus on?
- What impact will the economy have on retail and how should I build this into my sales forecasts?
- How will inflation effect growth in sales volumes? Will inflationary pressures continue into 2015?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Homewares
- Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Homewares
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Composite
- Retail Futures H1 2011: DIY Superstores
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Furniture & Floorcoverings
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Electricals
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Food & Grocery
- Retail Futures H1 2011: DIY
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Clothing
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Online