Retail Handling Solutions Auto-positioning Display System Profiled in Leading Grocery Publication

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Alison Shea, Market Development Manager for Retail Handling Solutions (www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) recently contributed a feature article in Today’s Grocer. Retail Handling Solutions is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. Shea shares a better idea that solves many end-cap problems. She describes a display box that keeps the top layer of stacked bags or cartons at the most convenient height for shoppers – just above the rim of a shopping cart.



The ADS Box Auto-positioning Display System is a movable cube that automatically maintains a display’s original appearance even as merchandise is removed. It is ideal for cases of beverages such as soft drinks, bottled water, and beer as well as bulk items such as bagged pet food and garden supplies. The ADS box does not require power or compressed air. When the platform is loaded, the heavy-duty springs beneath it compress, leaving the top layer(s) of product accessible to the retail customer. Because the springs gradually lift the platform as weight is removed, even the bottom row of products is presented to the shoppers at the ideal height when it rises to the top. Since the unit requires little or no house-keeping, labor costs are reduced.



Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Southworth’s roots date back more than a century. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



