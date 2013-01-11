Retail Handling Solutions Delivers Applications to Improve Retail Productivity

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- There is more to retail productivity than comparing same-store sales data to last year's revenue. It is critical for retail businesses to constantly work towards improving the efficiency of employees as well as productivity of the store's selling space and inventory. This can be achieved by using various retail math formulas and calculations based on sales. Customer safety and employee efficiency are metrics to consider.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Southworth’s roots date back more than a century. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions

http://www.RetailHandlingSolutions.com

Alison K. Shea

Market Development Manager

ashea@retailhs.com

(207) 317-4222