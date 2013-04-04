Retail Handling Solutions Leaders Attend MHI Spring Meetings in Charlotte April 6-10

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Brian McNamara, President and CEO, Southworth International Group and James Galante, Director of Business Development, Southworth Products will be attending the MHI 2013 Spring Meetings at Charlotte Marriott City Center Saturday, April 6, 2013 - Wednesday, April 10, 2013. Retail Handling Solutions is a division of Southworth Products.



Material Handling Institute (MHI) is sponsoring the event. MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for members, their customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events. Members include 800 material handling and logistics equipment companies, systems and software manufacturers; consultants; systems integrators and simulators; and third-party logistics providers and publishers.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. When retailers stock shelves, the process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Mr. Galante has developed his expertise in the scissors lift industry with over 45 years of experience, beginning in 1967. Scissors lifts include vertical positioning, transfer cars, turntables and industrial tilters, invertors and rotators. Galante unique perspective originates from hands-on and practical involvement with installation to after-sale customer service support and everything in between. He has worked with and visited, literally, hundreds of industrial and commercial facilities to inspect and investigate ergonomic problems and to insure end-user satisfaction with equipment selections.



Galante has conducted numerous symposiums, seminars and tutorials on the practical application of material handling devices for the improvements of productivity, safety and ergonomics in industry. This expertise is brought to grocery retailers via the revolutionary ergonomic products and analysis offered by Retail Handling Solutions.



