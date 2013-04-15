Retail Handling Solves Liquor Retailer Hazards in Workplace

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- An inspection program identified that liquor retailers’ manual handling as the most common hazard in the workplace. Employees were at most risk of a manual handling injury when moving and processing stock such as cartons of liquor. Manual handling means any activity requiring the use of force exerted by a person to lift, lower, push, pull, carry or otherwise move, hold or restrain a person, animal or thing.



Across all industries, manual handling injuries account for approximately one third of the total Lost Time Injuries/Diseases (LTI/Ds). Within the liquor retail industry the proportion is higher with manual handling accounting for half of the total LTI/Ds. An analysis of the industry’s injury data showed sales assistants in the 25-34 year age category sustain the highest number of injuries. Most of the injuries occur when lifting/handling loads and most commonly result in sprains and strains.



Employees are often asked to carry out manual handling tasks, which force them to bend and twist the spine significantly when lifting cartons on to or off a racking system. Without the use of an appropriate working platform, employees’ movements are restricted, compelling the employee to adopt extreme postures and placing them at a greater risk of injury to the back.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. When retailers stock shelves, the process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience. Because of the size and weight of pallets, important safety factors have to be considered at all times. Retail workers (and customers) must pay attention to any loose components in the pallet rack system, and take the time to report any damage in the pallet rack frame; such frame damage could cause the pallets to fall. It is especially important to have highly visible warning signs if the pallet rack system is used in retail environments, such as wholesale centers, where the public is present.



About Retail Handling Solutions

Retail Handling Solutions, a division of Southworth Products, was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications. Follow Southworth on Twitter at @SouthworthProd.



