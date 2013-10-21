Retail in Japan: Industrial Report - New Report Available

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Retail market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Food, Beverages and Tobacco Stores, Medical Goods, Beauty and Personal Care Stores, Non-specialised Stores, Other Specialised Stores and Retail Not in Stores, Repair of Personal and Household Goods, Second-hand Goods Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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