Retail Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

The report begins with the market overview section that gives an insight into the Indian retail market, its market size and growth, along with the share of major retail segments. Low organised retail penetration indicates huge growth potential of this market. This is followed by the major segments in the retail market, where food and grocery occupies the largest share. The various market entry strategies available for foreign retailers, franchising, cash and carry wholesale trading, strategic license agreements, joint ventures, manufacturing, distribution, have also been highlighted. A comparison of the traditional retail supply chain with the modern retail supply chain has also been given. The section also includes an overview of the various organised retail formats, hypermarkets, cash-and-carry, department stores, supermarkets, shop-in-shop, specialty stores, category killers, discount stores and convenience stores. Additionally, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces provides an insight into the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the market.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market including low organised retail penetration, rising income levels and consumerism, growing retail space and mall boom, increasing availability of credit and changing demographics and consumer behaviour. Strong opportunity exists in the market due to low organised retail penetration in India. This coupled with the fact that income level and consumerism are rising, will drive the retail market. The key challenges identified are insufficiencies in supply chain, shortage of skilled manpower and real estate issues.



Key trends in the market have also been analysed which includes emergence of innovative retail formats, online and rural retailing and integration of various business strategies. This is followed by a section on the FDI scenario of the retail market in India which includes evolution of retail FDI policy, current FDI scenario in retail, single brand retailing and multi brand retailing in India. A section on the investment scenario of this market is also highlighted, including investment and expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership agreements in the retail sector.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian retail market and includes a detailed profile of the major players. It begins with a matrix showing the various retail formats under which the players operate in India. A bubble chart for the public companies, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to total income, net profit/loss and market capitalization is included. Similarly, a bubble chart for the private players is also included with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets. This section also includes list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the retail market in India.



