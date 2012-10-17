Retail Marketing Strategies Moving to Sms Text Message Marketing

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Text message marketing continues to show itself as a contender in any retail marketing plan. Texting has seen widespread growth and increased popularity as the use of mobile phones has continued to grow. SMS text message marketing, seen as effective, non-intrusive and yet cost-effective, has earned its spot in a well-developed retail mobile marketing campaign. Retailers who are lagging behind in adopting a mobile marketing campaign will find that retail text message marketing is a good place to start.



A new online resource for retailers interested in mobile marketing strategies, including text message marketing, is promising to help retailers who need assistance establishing a retail mobile marketing plan. At http://RetailTextMarketing.com, there are multiple resources and tools available with retailers in mind. Featured at the site is a blog where retailers can learn tips and tricks of the trade, including how to manage a bulk text marketing campaign.



Retail Text Marketing also features a free SMS text message marketing video training course to train interested retailers in all the ins and outs of a mobile marketing campaign, including text message marketing. The free retail marketing video training is a big plus for those retailers who have limited marketing budgets, and enables them to receive vital education without added expense.



- Retail SMS Text Marketing Ideas

- Retail mobile friendly website design

- Retail text message marketing software

- Retail mobile app marketing

- Retail SMS text message marketing plans and options



Michael Armstrong is the creator of this innovative video training course. He is a mobile marketing professional who founded Retail Mobile Marketing in order to assist retailers in developing and maintaining an effective retail mobile marketing strategy. Mr. Armstrong believes that SMS mobile marketing is quickly becoming a vital part of any retail marketing plan, as well as a requirement for any organization. Retailers who have encountered confusion in their mobile marketing efforts will find that Mr. Armstrong intends to make text marketing and mobile marketing overall, more clear and accessible to retailers.



