Retail Mobile Marketing Strategies Growing and Profitable

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Retailers around the world have begun using mobile marketing strategies to expand their customer base and increase their revenues. The rise of smartphones and other mobile devices has given way to a more mobile society. Retailers who have recognized the need to reach their customers and connect with them on the more engaging level that retail mobile marketing provides are finding that those customers are repaying them with higher customer loyalty. Retailers who have held back to wait and see what happens with mobile are now recognizing the need to adopt a retail mobile strategy and increase their chances of survival.



The launch of a new resource for retailers who are looking for guidance as they begin a mobile marketing plan promises to help them find success through effective mobile marketing strategies. The site is located at http://RetailMobileMarketing.com and features a blog with inside tips, helps and advice written just for retailers. Retailers will find helpful information on the most successful mobile marketing strategies, including QR code marketing, mobile coupons, and mobile website development.



Retail Mobile Marketing also features a free retail marketing video training course to teach interested retailers how to maximize their marketing budgets and apply sound mobile marketing strategies, as well as how to effectively manage a mobile marketing campaign. The free marketing course offers information on mobile marketing software and other tools to make mobile marketing more accessible to every retailer, large or small.



- Retail store mobile coupon marketing

- Retail QR code marketing

- Retail mobile app marketing

- Retail text message marketing strategies

- Retail mobile website design



Michael Armstrong is the mobile marketing professional who founded Retail Mobile Marketing. He also created the innovative free retail video marketing training course. Mr. Armstrong feels that the time is now for retailers to develop a comprehensive retail mobile marketing plan, because mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization. There has been some confusion surrounding mobile marketing, but Mr. Armstrong intends to break down the confusion and make retail mobile marketing easily understandable and more accessible for any retailer.



