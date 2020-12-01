Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Retail Order Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Order Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Order Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Epicor Software Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Canada),IBM (United States),Manhattan Associates (United States),OrderDynamics (Canada),Sanderson (United Kingdom),Freestyle Solutions (United States),Brightpearl (United Kingdom),Accenture (Germany).



Retail order management software is a front-end system designed to set up the future new orders and new business. It is a comprehensive order management solution that includes mobile order writing, B2B e-commerce, web order management, and the ability to integrate with users back office systems. With the mobile order writing solution, sales representatives have access to a detailed digital product catalog, customer lists, contact information, pricing, etc. stored on a mobile device and are able to write and submit orders at a trade or store visit with just a few taps and swipes. Web order management then allows the back office team to keep track of orders coming in from sales reps in the field, so the picking and packing can commence. With web order management, they also have the ability to make any necessary information updates, like pricing changes, product additions, among others.



Market Drivers:

The growing trend of Omnichannel retailing

Widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices

The rapidly growing popularity of e-commerce

Need to mitigate supply chain inefficiencies



The Global Retail Order Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Supermarket, Distributors, Others), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Business, Large Business)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



