Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Global retail point of sale market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system market currently.



Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries.



North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing adoption of POS technology in countries in the region. Growing interest in enhanced service delivery, non-cash transactions among consumers, and increased data visibility through cloud point of sale systems are some key factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region going ahead.



Key players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.



Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Others



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Retail Point of Sale industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Retail Point of Sale industry.



Retail Point of Sale Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Retail Point of Sale Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Retail Point of Sale Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for Retail Point of Sale in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Retail Point of Sale Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Retail Point of Sale Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Retail Point of Sale Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Retail Point of Sale Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…