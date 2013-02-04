Retail Property Lease Company De Rito Says Phoenix, AZ Was the Third Top Moving Destination in 2012

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- De Rito Partners, Inc., a retail property lease company based in Phoenix, Ariz., recently posted a blog on its website that names the city as the third-ranked top moving destination of 2012.



As the article noted, this announcement is very good news for anyone who has been following the local retail real estate market. Home prices throughout Phoenix are reasonable once again, and the state has a well-known history of being able to create a multitude of jobs when the real estate market is doing well. In addition, as California prepares to raise its sales tax to 10 percent, even more businesses will undoubtedly want to move to Arizona. For anyone who would like to lease retail space in Phoenix is an affordable and attractive option.



Citing a recent article in the Phoenix Business Journal, the blog on the retail agent of Phoenix area De Rito Partners, Inc.’s website noted that Atlanta, Georgia was the top moving destination last year, with Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas coming in second. The list of top cities was compiled by Penske Truck Rental.



Since De Rito Partners, Inc. opened for business over 20 years ago, it has strived to offer its clients the best results possible while maximizing the value of their retail property assets. Over the years, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for being the state’s retail experts. For those who are interested in leasing retail space in Phoenix area De Rito Partners, Inc. will work closely with them, and help them meet their goals.



“Our integrated companies provide clients with unequaled expertise in retail real estate property solutions,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“We focus on being the most trusted partner you can have if you’re investing in, developing or managing retail property assets. Our professionals work to consistently exceed owners’ expectations.”



Anyone who is interested in learning more about De Rito Partners, Inc. and the many services that the retail brokerage Phoenix area company offers is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can read more about the company and its commitment to its clients.



About De Rito Partners, Inc.

De Rito Partners, Inc. was established in 1992 by Marty De Rito, a highly experienced well-respected Arizona commercial real estate professional. De Rito’s leadership and work ethic has enabled him to build one of the largest retail real estate firms in Arizona. Today, the company’s successful track record extends across the Valley of the Sun and reaches all corners of Arizona. De Rito Partners, Inc. is now one of the most respected companies in the region’s retail leasing and tenant representation landscape. De Rito Partners signage identifies hundreds of neighborhood, community, lifestyle, and power shopping centers, retail strip centers, single-tenant, and retail-driven mixed-use properties. For more information, please visit http://derito.com