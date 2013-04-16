Retail Property Lease Space Filling Up in Phoenix - De Rito Partners Inc. Offering Retail Expertise

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Local Arizona economists are projecting the Phoenix valley will be back to pre-recession levels in 2015. That’s good news for owners and buyers of retail property lease space in Arizona. De Rito Partners Inc., the largest brokerage firm in Arizona specializing in retail real estate, is front and center as they participate in the region’s commercial growth.



Familiar chain names like Krispy Kreme, Portillo’s, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Twin Peaks have all opened new locations in the Valley of the Sun. According to Economist Rick Merritt with Elliott D. Pollack & Company in Scottsdale, the boom for Lease retail space Phoenix properties and other Valley retail areas is far from over. He is forecasting further growth. He says Valley retail sales are up and tourism is coming back.



De Rito has a backstage pass to all the retail space Phoenix action. Exclusively representing more than 200 shopping center owners and over 60 national and local retailers, De Rito Partners’ 30 plus brokerage professionals provide innovative real estate solutions to fill vacancies and place tenants in ideal locations. In addition, the firm has a hand in developing retail projects. Together with an expert team of leasing agents, De Rito has successfully developed 20 retail properties including places like Mesa Riverview, The Pavilions at Talking Stick and the Chandler 202 Auto Park.



The team is part of a close network of local, regional and national brokers who share information regularly to provide credible leads and foster cooperation. This collaboration makes their retail brokerage Phoenix location a hub for participating in the up and coming retail growth happening in the Valley of the Sun.



About De Rito Partners Inc.

De Rito Partners, Inc. was established in 1992 by Marty De Rito, a highly experienced well-respected Arizona commercial real estate professional. Marty’s leadership and work ethic has enabled him to build one of the largest retail real estate firms in Arizona. Today, their successful track record extends across the Valley of the Sun and reaches all corners of Arizona. De Rito Partners Inc. is one of the most respected companies in the region’s retail leasing and tenant representation landscape. De Rito Partners’ signage identifies hundreds of neighborhood, community, lifestyle, and power shopping centers, retail strip centers, single-tenant, and retail-driven mixed-use properties. For more information, please visit http://derito.com