New Financial Services research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Retail Savings & Investments in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The retail savings and investment market profile covers four non-life retail savings and investment products: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds. The market is valued as the total amount invested in these four products at the end of each year. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market had total investments of $21,063.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The deposits segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total investments of $17,007.2bn, equivalent to 80.7% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $25,327.5bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the retail savings & investments market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the retail savings & investments market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail savings & investments market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific retail savings & investments market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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