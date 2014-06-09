New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Retail Tissue in Cameroon"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Consumer awareness of retail tissue products increased, as supermarkets intensified in-store advertising and stocked a larger variety of such products. In addition, the growing population, with its emerging middle-income group, helped to fuel demand. This created opportunities for retailers, which were more present in residential areas to increase the availability of products. With the entry of some new players, lower-priced brands also made their way into the market, hence attracting more price-sensitive consumers.
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Competitive Landscape
Sitracel led retail tissue in value terms in 2013 due to its good distribution network, with its brands present all over the national territory. The company benefits form a large loyal consumer base. The company offers a wide range of retail tissue products which are widely known and accepted by different income groups in Cameroon.
Industry Prospects
The prospects will remain good for retail tissue over the forecast period, with an expected value CAGR of 7% at constant 2013 prices. Tissue products will remain largely urban products, with little gains from the rural population. However, increased consumer awareness in specialised products driven by rising disposable incomes, represents a considerable opportunity for growth to be explored and exploited by manufacturers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Retail Tissue industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Retail Tissue industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Retail Tissue in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Retail Tissue in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- What is the performance of pocket handkerchiefs vs boxed facial tissues?
- What are the key new product launches in the tissues market?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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