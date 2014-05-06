Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Tissue in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- In spite of the stability of tissues in Costa Rica, the further penetration of value for money brands continued to increase the competitive environment within retail tissue. This resulted in manufacturers looking for additional manufacturing and logistics savings to maintain their value shares and guarantee the positioning of their brands. As a result, manufacturers continued to invest in centralising most of their production within the region (particularly in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico),...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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