Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Tissue in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The most important factor driving growth in retail tissue in the Dominican Republic is the shift towards informally distributed products. A significant number of informal distributors and manufacturers are capturing sales from their formal rivals by drastically undercutting their unit prices with generic, unbranded products. The rising price sensitivity among consumers in the Dominican Republic due to the ongoing economic slowdown provided a major boost to demand for generic retail tissue...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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