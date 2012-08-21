Retail Tissue in New Zealand - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Retail Tissue in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- As New Zealand continued its economic recovery in 2011, value remained a major factor in the consumer purchasing decision as regards retail tissue. Despite the fact that consumer and business confidence levels began to increase in 2011, consumers remained wary and considered price the leading component in the purchasing decision. Consequently, consumers searched for value through larger pack sizes, private label and economy brands, which negatively affected demand for premium products.
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
