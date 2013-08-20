Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retail Tissue in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Retail tissue is an everyday need for consumers in Russia. The whole retail tissue category is very diverse and includes a lot of products, from basic toilet paper to new luxury variants, such as wet toilet paper. The most important factor driving growth of retail tissue in 2012 was increasing demand, due to historically low consumption levels. In 2012, consumption of retail tissue in Russia was approximately 2kg per capita, whereas in Western Europe it was about 8kg per person. What is more,...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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