New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Retail Tissue in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Growing consumer awareness for personal hygiene is growing demand for retail tissue in the United Arab Emirates. Tissues are an essential item in the country, seen to be a representation of a hygienic home amongst a wide number of ethnic groups in the country. Hence boxed facial tissues represents around 95% of tissues in value terms. The rest is represented by pocket handkerchiefs.
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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