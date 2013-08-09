Retail Tissue in the United Arab Emirates - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Tissue in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Hygiene concerns increased in the United Arab Emirates during the review period, as awareness of the germs and the spread of illness rose. Higher confidence in the economy encouraged consumers to buy a wider range of products and they increasingly chose value-added products by multinational brands. During the review period, the quality of tissue products demanded by local consumers increased substantially. They are demanding substantially softer and thicker tissue products compared to their...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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