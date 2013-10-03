RetailBlog.com Gains Plaudits for Providing Industry Information for Retail Professionals

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Retail is one of the most complex, diverse and thriving industries in the world. Mastering retail strategies has created some of the world’s most recognisable brands as well as some of the richest and most powerful CEO’s in the world. For those interested in a career in retail that goes beyond stacking shelves, Retail Blog provides insights, strategies, news and ideas that will enable retail professionals to stay competitive in this cut-throat industry. Their editorial content covers a wide range of topics, varying from politics to popular successes.



On the politics end of the scale, the site includes informative editorials detailing the way in which war affects retail- how consciousness of ongoing conflict abroad subtly shifts the priorities of those still living at home, and how the threat of Syrian intervention has changed buying habits.



The site also analyses how Obamacare will affect retail businesses and staff- an essential report briefing both sides on what to expect. The site also shows how perceived pro-social and anti-social corporate behavior can affect profits -as witnessed by the Wal-Mart protests- and how allowing employees to look more individual can have a positive effect on sales.



Through its informative and incisive editorials the website has gained a mass appeal within the retail community with glowing feedback across social media.



A spokesperson for Retail Blog explained their success, “Retail is the largest single industry in the developed world and yet not much apparent passion is put into the reporting of it as an industry. So much is spent on advertising that often the reality is missed behind the smoke and mirrors. We are a serious publication for those who are serious about retail, and our articles, editorials and features reflect that there is real insight to be gained for those who wish to become serious competitors in the retail business. We look at the micro and macro effects on the retails business and its this level of strategic details that has won us so many fans.”



About Retail Blog

Retail Blog is a blog that publishes regular articles on the world of retail, from its position within the American economy to trends affecting sales to the implication of political and social change on retail performance. It is a specialist publication for anyone who works in or wishes to enter the world of retail. The site regularly updates with original editorials related to current affairs as well as insider tips, tricks and interviews. For more information, please visit: http://www.retailblog.com/