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Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America market report to its offering
Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America is a report, based on a survey of over 1,400 prominent retail brands in 12 countries, about the provision of consumer finance at the point of sale by major retailers. Retailer initiatives in savings deposits, personal loans, mortgages and international remittances are also considered.

Countries covered are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the USA.

In total, the research identifies over 200 consumer finance schemes and over 180 product initiatives in retailer banking, thereby providing a definitive analysis of retailer consumer finance and banking in North and Latin America that goes far beyond the scope of previous published research.

Moreover, the PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies the report details each of the many retailer consumer finance and banking programs traced by Finaccord, specifying the operating models used by retailers and the identities and ultimate holding companies of the ultimate product providers in each case.

Key Findings:

1. Retailers in two categories – namely, department store / variety and consumer  electronics – are the most likely to have established schemes for consumer finance .

2. Across the 12 countries, over 200 major retailers surveyed have an arrangement for consumer  finance with a significant number of these using a captive or funding them on an internal basis

3. When its point-of-sale finance partnerships are viewed in weighted terms, LuizaCred seems likely to be the second-ranked provider in Brazil

4. Key findings from the executive summary include:

- Argentina hosts the retailers most likely to offer consumer finance with a provision rate of 23.5%, followed by Mexico at 22.9% and Paraguay at 20.0%;

- working in conjunction, the US-based duo of Bill Me Later (run by PayPal and thus owned ultimately by eBay) and Alliance Data's Comenity Bank is identifiable as the most common provider of point-of-sale consumer finance in the Americas;

- 53 different entities are reported as non-internal partners of retail brands for consumer finance schemes identified - many of these are entities in which the retail brands have no ownership stake although a total of 22 different captive and joint venture providers are visible in consumer finance, with 15 also active in retailer banking, and with some overlap between these two groups;

- at 12.8% of department store and variety retail brands researched, this is the retailer category that is most likely to be involved in mainstream banking, followed by supermarket and hypermarket brands, at 11.8%.

Who can use this research?

1. Consumer finance companies: this study is an up-to-date and comprehensive source of information  about retailer consumer finance in 12 countries and represents an indispensable guide to over 200 retail brands that operate consumer finance programs;

 

2. Banks and insurance companies: consumer finance schemes can form an effective basis either for developing broader retailer banking operations or for marketing a range of insurance products to large and well-defined groups of consumers;

 

3. Retailers: consumer finance programs represent an important activity for numerous retail brands in  North and Latin America but how do they organise their involvement in this field and with which partner  organisations do they collaborate?

 

4. Providers of international remittance services: in addition to coverage of the mainstream banking

products of savings deposits, personal loans and mortgages, the research also identifies partnerships

between major retailers and providers of international remittance services;

 

5. Management consultancies: are you either assisting a retailer with the development of a consumer  finance or banking scheme or advising a bank or other lending institutions with respect to partnership

opportunities with major retail brands? This research will help you to evaluate the options in retailer  consumer finance and banking, saving time and effort on researching the subject yourself.

Retailing Groups Included in the Research:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Aeon

Ahold

Aldo

Alpargatas

Amazon

American Apparel

AmerisourceBergen

Ann Taylor

Associated Wholesale Grocers

Berkshire-Hathaway Retail

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

Caro Cuore

Carrefour

Casa & Ideas

Casino Group

Cencosud

Charming Shoppes

Chedraui

Chico's

Controladora Comercial Mexicana

Corporación El Rosado

Corporación La Favorita

Costco

D'Avó

Din

Empresas Ripley

Expert International

Extreme Retail

Exxon Mobil

Falabella

Famsa

Furniture Row Companies

Gap

Grupo Carso

Grupo Deib Otoch

Grupo Elektra

Grupo Exito

Grupo Gigante

Grupo Inditex

Grupo Pão de Açúcar

Grupo Vierci

Home Depot

Home Hardware

Houchens Industries

Hudson's Bay Company

IAC

IFH Peru

Katz Group

Kering

Kroger

Limited Brands

L'Oreal

Luxottica Group

Macy’s

Mango

McKesson Pharamceuticals

Men's Wearhouse

Metro

Mimo & Co

Office Depot

Olímpica

Overwaitea

Petrobras

PetSmart

Pintuco

Raley's

Reitmans

Repsol

Safeway

Salcobrand

Savemart

Sears

Seven & I

Shell

Shoppers Drugmart

SHV Makro

Soriana

Staples

Sun Capital Partners

SuperValu

Tengelmann

The North West Company

TJX

Transworld Entertainment

Walmart

Weston

Whole Food Markets

Williams-Sonoma

Equivalent foreign language titles:

Le Crédit à la Consommation et les Services Bancaires offerts par les Grandes Marques de Distribution et d'Autres Détaillants en Amérique du Nord et du Sud

Verbraucherkredite und andere Bankdienstleistungen im Einzelhandel in Nord-und Lateinamerika

Credito al Consumo e Servizi Bancari nei Settori della Grande Distribuzione e Vendita al Dettaglio in Nord America e America Latina

Crédito do Consumidor e Serviços Bancários dos Setores da Grande Distribuição e Venda Varejista na América Latina e do Norte

Crédito al Consumo y Servicios Bancarios de los Sectores de Gran Distribución y Venta al Por Menor en América Latina y del Norte

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153112/retailer-consumer-finance-and-banking-in-north-and-latin-america.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Tuesday, April 22, 2014 at 9:13 AM CDT - Permalink

 