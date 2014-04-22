Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America market report to its offering
Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America is a report, based on a survey of over 1,400 prominent retail brands in 12 countries, about the provision of consumer finance at the point of sale by major retailers. Retailer initiatives in savings deposits, personal loans, mortgages and international remittances are also considered.
Countries covered are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the USA.
In total, the research identifies over 200 consumer finance schemes and over 180 product initiatives in retailer banking, thereby providing a definitive analysis of retailer consumer finance and banking in North and Latin America that goes far beyond the scope of previous published research.
Moreover, the PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies the report details each of the many retailer consumer finance and banking programs traced by Finaccord, specifying the operating models used by retailers and the identities and ultimate holding companies of the ultimate product providers in each case.
Key Findings:
1. Retailers in two categories – namely, department store / variety and consumer electronics – are the most likely to have established schemes for consumer finance .
2. Across the 12 countries, over 200 major retailers surveyed have an arrangement for consumer finance with a significant number of these using a captive or funding them on an internal basis
3. When its point-of-sale finance partnerships are viewed in weighted terms, LuizaCred seems likely to be the second-ranked provider in Brazil
4. Key findings from the executive summary include:
- Argentina hosts the retailers most likely to offer consumer finance with a provision rate of 23.5%, followed by Mexico at 22.9% and Paraguay at 20.0%;
- working in conjunction, the US-based duo of Bill Me Later (run by PayPal and thus owned ultimately by eBay) and Alliance Data's Comenity Bank is identifiable as the most common provider of point-of-sale consumer finance in the Americas;
- 53 different entities are reported as non-internal partners of retail brands for consumer finance schemes identified - many of these are entities in which the retail brands have no ownership stake although a total of 22 different captive and joint venture providers are visible in consumer finance, with 15 also active in retailer banking, and with some overlap between these two groups;
- at 12.8% of department store and variety retail brands researched, this is the retailer category that is most likely to be involved in mainstream banking, followed by supermarket and hypermarket brands, at 11.8%.
Who can use this research?
1. Consumer finance companies: this study is an up-to-date and comprehensive source of information about retailer consumer finance in 12 countries and represents an indispensable guide to over 200 retail brands that operate consumer finance programs;
2. Banks and insurance companies: consumer finance schemes can form an effective basis either for developing broader retailer banking operations or for marketing a range of insurance products to large and well-defined groups of consumers;
3. Retailers: consumer finance programs represent an important activity for numerous retail brands in North and Latin America but how do they organise their involvement in this field and with which partner organisations do they collaborate?
4. Providers of international remittance services: in addition to coverage of the mainstream banking
products of savings deposits, personal loans and mortgages, the research also identifies partnerships
between major retailers and providers of international remittance services;
5. Management consultancies: are you either assisting a retailer with the development of a consumer finance or banking scheme or advising a bank or other lending institutions with respect to partnership
opportunities with major retail brands? This research will help you to evaluate the options in retailer consumer finance and banking, saving time and effort on researching the subject yourself.
Retailing Groups Included in the Research:
Abercrombie & Fitch
Aeon
Ahold
Aldo
Alpargatas
Amazon
American Apparel
AmerisourceBergen
Ann Taylor
Associated Wholesale Grocers
Berkshire-Hathaway Retail
Best Buy
Canadian Tire
Caro Cuore
Carrefour
Casa & Ideas
Casino Group
Cencosud
Charming Shoppes
Chedraui
Chico's
Controladora Comercial Mexicana
Corporación El Rosado
Corporación La Favorita
Costco
D'Avó
Din
Empresas Ripley
Expert International
Extreme Retail
Exxon Mobil
Falabella
Famsa
Furniture Row Companies
Gap
Grupo Carso
Grupo Deib Otoch
Grupo Elektra
Grupo Exito
Grupo Gigante
Grupo Inditex
Grupo Pão de Açúcar
Grupo Vierci
Home Depot
Home Hardware
Houchens Industries
Hudson's Bay Company
IAC
IFH Peru
Katz Group
Kering
Kroger
Limited Brands
L'Oreal
Luxottica Group
Macy’s
Mango
McKesson Pharamceuticals
Men's Wearhouse
Metro
Mimo & Co
Office Depot
Olímpica
Overwaitea
Petrobras
PetSmart
Pintuco
Raley's
Reitmans
Repsol
Safeway
Salcobrand
Savemart
Sears
Seven & I
Shell
Shoppers Drugmart
SHV Makro
Soriana
Staples
Sun Capital Partners
SuperValu
Tengelmann
The North West Company
TJX
Transworld Entertainment
Walmart
Weston
Whole Food Markets
Williams-Sonoma
Equivalent foreign language titles:
Le Crédit à la Consommation et les Services Bancaires offerts par les Grandes Marques de Distribution et d'Autres Détaillants en Amérique du Nord et du Sud
Verbraucherkredite und andere Bankdienstleistungen im Einzelhandel in Nord-und Lateinamerika
Credito al Consumo e Servizi Bancari nei Settori della Grande Distribuzione e Vendita al Dettaglio in Nord America e America Latina
Crédito do Consumidor e Serviços Bancários dos Setores da Grande Distribuição e Venda Varejista na América Latina e do Norte
Crédito al Consumo y Servicios Bancarios de los Sectores de Gran Distribución y Venta al Por Menor en América Latina y del Norte
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153112/retailer-consumer-finance-and-banking-in-north-and-latin-america.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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