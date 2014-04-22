Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America market report to its offering

Retailer Consumer Finance and Banking in North and Latin America is a report, based on a survey of over 1,400 prominent retail brands in 12 countries, about the provision of consumer finance at the point of sale by major retailers. Retailer initiatives in savings deposits, personal loans, mortgages and international remittances are also considered.



Countries covered are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the USA.



In total, the research identifies over 200 consumer finance schemes and over 180 product initiatives in retailer banking, thereby providing a definitive analysis of retailer consumer finance and banking in North and Latin America that goes far beyond the scope of previous published research.



Moreover, the PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies the report details each of the many retailer consumer finance and banking programs traced by Finaccord, specifying the operating models used by retailers and the identities and ultimate holding companies of the ultimate product providers in each case.



Key Findings:



1. Retailers in two categories – namely, department store / variety and consumer electronics – are the most likely to have established schemes for consumer finance .



2. Across the 12 countries, over 200 major retailers surveyed have an arrangement for consumer finance with a significant number of these using a captive or funding them on an internal basis



3. When its point-of-sale finance partnerships are viewed in weighted terms, LuizaCred seems likely to be the second-ranked provider in Brazil



4. Key findings from the executive summary include:



- Argentina hosts the retailers most likely to offer consumer finance with a provision rate of 23.5%, followed by Mexico at 22.9% and Paraguay at 20.0%;



- working in conjunction, the US-based duo of Bill Me Later (run by PayPal and thus owned ultimately by eBay) and Alliance Data's Comenity Bank is identifiable as the most common provider of point-of-sale consumer finance in the Americas;



- 53 different entities are reported as non-internal partners of retail brands for consumer finance schemes identified - many of these are entities in which the retail brands have no ownership stake although a total of 22 different captive and joint venture providers are visible in consumer finance, with 15 also active in retailer banking, and with some overlap between these two groups;



- at 12.8% of department store and variety retail brands researched, this is the retailer category that is most likely to be involved in mainstream banking, followed by supermarket and hypermarket brands, at 11.8%.



Who can use this research?



1. Consumer finance companies: this study is an up-to-date and comprehensive source of information about retailer consumer finance in 12 countries and represents an indispensable guide to over 200 retail brands that operate consumer finance programs;







2. Banks and insurance companies: consumer finance schemes can form an effective basis either for developing broader retailer banking operations or for marketing a range of insurance products to large and well-defined groups of consumers;







3. Retailers: consumer finance programs represent an important activity for numerous retail brands in North and Latin America but how do they organise their involvement in this field and with which partner organisations do they collaborate?







4. Providers of international remittance services: in addition to coverage of the mainstream banking



products of savings deposits, personal loans and mortgages, the research also identifies partnerships



between major retailers and providers of international remittance services;







5. Management consultancies: are you either assisting a retailer with the development of a consumer finance or banking scheme or advising a bank or other lending institutions with respect to partnership



opportunities with major retail brands? This research will help you to evaluate the options in retailer consumer finance and banking, saving time and effort on researching the subject yourself.



Retailing Groups Included in the Research:



Abercrombie & Fitch



Aeon



Ahold



Aldo



Alpargatas



Amazon



American Apparel



AmerisourceBergen



Ann Taylor



Associated Wholesale Grocers



Berkshire-Hathaway Retail



Best Buy



Canadian Tire



Caro Cuore



Carrefour



Casa & Ideas



Casino Group



Cencosud



Charming Shoppes



Chedraui



Chico's



Controladora Comercial Mexicana



Corporación El Rosado



Corporación La Favorita



Costco



D'Avó



Din



Empresas Ripley



Expert International



Extreme Retail



Exxon Mobil



Falabella



Famsa



Furniture Row Companies



Gap



Grupo Carso



Grupo Deib Otoch



Grupo Elektra



Grupo Exito



Grupo Gigante



Grupo Inditex



Grupo Pão de Açúcar



Grupo Vierci



Home Depot



Home Hardware



Houchens Industries



Hudson's Bay Company



IAC



IFH Peru



Katz Group



Kering



Kroger



Limited Brands



L'Oreal



Luxottica Group



Macy’s



Mango



McKesson Pharamceuticals



Men's Wearhouse



Metro



Mimo & Co



Office Depot



Olímpica



Overwaitea



Petrobras



PetSmart



Pintuco



Raley's



Reitmans



Repsol



Safeway



Salcobrand



Savemart



Sears



Seven & I



Shell



Shoppers Drugmart



SHV Makro



Soriana



Staples



Sun Capital Partners



SuperValu



Tengelmann



The North West Company



TJX



Transworld Entertainment



Walmart



Weston



Whole Food Markets



Williams-Sonoma



Equivalent foreign language titles:



Le Crédit à la Consommation et les Services Bancaires offerts par les Grandes Marques de Distribution et d'Autres Détaillants en Amérique du Nord et du Sud



Verbraucherkredite und andere Bankdienstleistungen im Einzelhandel in Nord-und Lateinamerika



Credito al Consumo e Servizi Bancari nei Settori della Grande Distribuzione e Vendita al Dettaglio in Nord America e America Latina



Crédito do Consumidor e Serviços Bancários dos Setores da Grande Distribuição e Venda Varejista na América Latina e do Norte



Crédito al Consumo y Servicios Bancarios de los Sectores de Gran Distribución y Venta al Por Menor en América Latina y del Norte



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153112/retailer-consumer-finance-and-banking-in-north-and-latin-america.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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