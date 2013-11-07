Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Retailer Payments, Banking, Insurance and Assistance in the UK market report to its offering

Retailer Payments, Banking, Insurance and Assistance in the UK investigates the market for financial services organised by over 300 major retail brands in the UK. As well as examining their initiatives in payment cards, banking products, insurance and assistance, the study also examines their involvement in proprietary and coalition loyalty programs, and details the online payment mechanisms accepted by those with an online sales capability. Among other data points, the report and PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies it embrace the following information about the retailers covered:

- whether they offer their own credit, debit or prepaid cards and, if so, the card issuers that they work with in this context if they do not issue the cards themselves;

- whether they are linked to one or more loyalty programs and, if so, whether these are proprietary or coalition schemes;

- whether they make non-card point-of-sale finance available to their customers and, if so, the finance providers that they employ for this purpose;

- whether they promote mainstream banking products such as general-purpose personal loans, mortgages and savings accounts and, if so, the partners that they co-operate with;

- whether they distribute accident, dental, health, household, life, motor, pet or travel insurance, or any kind of assistance services and, if so, the insurance or assistance providers used;

- for retail brands with an online sales capability, the payment means and providers that they accept for online purchases with consideration of payment cards, online accounts, mobile payments, bank transfers and other online payment options.

The report and PartnerBASE™ dataset can be used in the following ways:

- to gain access to a comprehensive source of information that provides detailed insights into the involvement of major retail brands in the UK in payments, banking, insurance and assistance;

- to monitor the activity of key competitors in retailer financial services including Barclays Partner Finance, Hitachi Capital (UK), LaSer UK, PayPal and Tesco Bank / Underwriting;

- to understand the potential in the UK for converting proprietary retailer loyalty cards and coalition loyalty schemes into fully-fledged payment cards;

- to evaluate the extent to which consolidation among conventional banks is opening up opportunities for new retailer banks to emerge as ‘consumer champions';

- to appreciate the range of online payment choices open to consumers in the UK who buy products and services through the websites of major retail groups.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145476/retailer-payments-banking-insurance-and-assistance-in-the-uk.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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